First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK) Shares Down 1.8% – Here’s Why

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky (OTCMKTS:FSDK – Get Free Report) shares fell 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $64.20 and last traded at $64.20. 30 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.40.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.38.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky Company Profile

The First Citizens National Bank of Upper Sandusky provides personal and business banking products and services. The company offers checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, health savings, and individual retirement accounts; and home mortgage loans, home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, auto loans, cash reserve loans, personal loans, and business and agriculture loans, as well as credit and debit cards.

