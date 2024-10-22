First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF) Plans Dividend of $0.17

First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:HISF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.174 per share on Thursday, October 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ HISF traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.56. The company had a trading volume of 2,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.56 million, a PE ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.46. First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $41.73 and a twelve month high of $45.96.
About First Trust High Income Strategic Focus ETF
