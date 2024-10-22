First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 151,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,953. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.

Get First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF

(Get Free Report)

Read More

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.