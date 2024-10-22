First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.204 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.
First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %
Shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $20.53. 151,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,953. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a one year low of $18.15 and a one year high of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $466.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day moving average of $20.26.
About First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF
