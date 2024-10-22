First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.16

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, October 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of FIXD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.95. The stock had a trading volume of 958,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 754,452. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $40.86 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.03 and its 200 day moving average is $43.84.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

