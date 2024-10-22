Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $197.17, but opened at $191.93. Fiserv shares last traded at $192.09, with a volume of 575,868 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on FI shares. StockNews.com raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Fiserv from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. William Blair raised Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.83.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.51.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Frank Bisignano sold 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.37, for a total value of $25,718,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,965,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $525,916,949.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock valued at $32,855,417. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FI. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Fiserv by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

