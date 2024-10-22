Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC Takes Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 673,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,543,000. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 61,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 60,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 4.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Excalibur Management Corp increased its stake in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Excalibur Management Corp now owns 5,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.72. 445,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,522,041. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $49.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.63.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

