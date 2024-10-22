FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 191,665 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 151,668 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.73.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Stock Up 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

About FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

