Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at Piper Sandler

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 10.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on FLNC. Guggenheim raised shares of Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fluence Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Fluence Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Fluence Energy from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Fluence Energy from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.11.

Shares of FLNC stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.07. 168,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,219,608. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.01. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.54. Fluence Energy has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $27.80.

In related news, Director Herman E. Bulls acquired 10,000 shares of Fluence Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.81 per share, for a total transaction of $168,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,107,123.41. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Fluence Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Fluence Energy in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Fluence Energy by 264.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Fluence Energy by 164.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767 shares during the period. 53.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

