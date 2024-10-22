Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.00 and last traded at $74.00, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.00.

Formula One Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.01 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.14.

Formula One Group (OTCMKTS:FWONB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Formula One Group had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $853.00 million for the quarter.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

