Fortis Group Advisors LLC Acquires 27,846 Shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report) by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,846 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GOVI. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $8,325,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $289,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $341,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth about $205,000.

Get Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.95. The stock had a trading volume of 5,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,775. Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $25.71 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.11.

About Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF

The Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (GOVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that invests in an equal-weighted 30-year ladder of US Treasury securities. GOVI was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is issued by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:GOVI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Equal Weight 0-30 Year Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.