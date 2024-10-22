Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,754 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PZA. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,438,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,868,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,534,000 after purchasing an additional 340,574 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 481,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,463,000 after buying an additional 264,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 356,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 201,269 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.87. The stock had a trading volume of 256,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,002. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.69 and a 1 year high of $24.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.83.

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade, tax-exempt debt publicly issued by a US state with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PZA was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

