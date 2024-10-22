Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

MGC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.95. 5,322 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,399. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.35 and its 200 day moving average is $195.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $145.94 and a 52-week high of $210.83.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

