Fortis Group Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report) by 171.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 221,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140,061 shares during the period. Simplify Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fortis Group Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Simplify Health Care ETF worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PINK. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new stake in Simplify Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, JBR Co Financial Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Health Care ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000.

Get Simplify Health Care ETF alerts:

Simplify Health Care ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PINK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,399. The company has a market cap of $134.05 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.20. Simplify Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $23.51 and a 12 month high of $33.34.

About Simplify Health Care ETF

The Simplify Health Care ETF (PINK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of US healthcare stocks and\u002For ETFs. The fund seeks long-term capital growth and commits to donate its net profit, in the form of its annual management fee to the Susan G PINK was launched on Oct 7, 2021 and is managed by Simplify.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:PINK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.