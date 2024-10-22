Fortis Group Advisors LLC Has $1.04 Million Position in SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in SharkNinja were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SN. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of SharkNinja during the second quarter valued at $233,000. 34.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SN traded down $0.92 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $108.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,740. The company has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 63.14, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SharkNinja, Inc. has a one year low of $38.69 and a one year high of $110.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.43.

SharkNinja ( NYSE:SN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. SharkNinja had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of SharkNinja from $102.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $97.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on SharkNinja from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

SharkNinja, Inc, a product design and technology company, engages in the provision of various solutions for consumers worldwide. It offers cleaning appliances, including corded and cordless vacuums, including handheld and robotic vacuums, as well as other floorcare products comprising steam mops, wet/dry cleaning floor products, and carpet extraction; cooking and beverage appliances, such as air fryers, multi-cookers, outdoor and countertop grills and ovens, coffee systems, carbonation, cookware, cutlery, kettles, toasters and bakeware; food preparation appliances comprising blenders, food processors, ice cream makers, and juicers; and beauty appliances, such as hair dryers and stylers, as well as home environment products comprising air purifiers and humidifiers.

