Fortis Group Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC reduced its position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 81.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,446 shares during the quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of DraftKings by 140.2% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of DraftKings in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of DraftKings in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DraftKings from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.19.

In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,699,815 shares in the company, valued at $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other DraftKings news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total transaction of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,938,316.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock worth $42,890,328 over the last three months. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKNG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 828,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,351,628. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.73 and a 1 year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.93 and its 200-day moving average is $38.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.49 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

