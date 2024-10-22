Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases 37,222 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,222 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Fortis Group Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Motco purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TLT stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.51. The company had a trading volume of 7,002,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,371,309. The company has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.95. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $82.42 and a 12-month high of $101.64.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

