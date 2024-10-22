Fortis Group Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capri by 171.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Capri by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Capri by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Capri Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPRI traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,194. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Capri Holdings Limited has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Capri had a positive return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 5.81%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Capri from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Capri from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Capri from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capri currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.40.

About Capri

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

