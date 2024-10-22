Fortis Group Advisors LLC Takes $3.98 Million Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 33,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 65.2% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEI stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $117.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 519,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,573,411. The company has a 50 day moving average of $118.97 and a 200 day moving average of $116.63. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.81 and a 12-month high of $120.33.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.3197 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

