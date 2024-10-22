Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 171,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,108,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VRT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Stock Down 0.2 %

VRT opened at $112.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $34.60 and a 52 week high of $116.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.51.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is 9.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $3,593,470.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.44.

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

