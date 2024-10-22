Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.97 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Free Report) by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,749 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,976 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 14.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period.

BATS:VFQY opened at $142.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $140.68 and a 200-day moving average of $136.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.03.

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

