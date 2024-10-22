Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $7.99 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 340,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,141 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOVT. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 168,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,959,000 after purchasing an additional 8,133 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 21,743 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 63,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 632,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,837,000 after buying an additional 25,687 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

GOVT stock opened at $22.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.83.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.0629 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

