Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Has $72.79 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 676,196 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF comprises 1.5% of Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $72,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 19.2% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,447,000 after buying an additional 20,857 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $103.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.