Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,824 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $28,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. City Holding Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $536.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $499.34. The company has a market cap of $486.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $375.95 and a one year high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

