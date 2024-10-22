Foundations Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,028 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,028 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $10,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Trellis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. WJ Interests LLC increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. WJ Interests LLC now owns 283,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,295,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Symmetry Inc increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Financial Symmetry Inc now owns 55,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Finally, Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. increased its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 337,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after purchasing an additional 5,077 shares during the period.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVEM opened at $63.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.12. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $66.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.88.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

