Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Bought by GFG Capital LLC

GFG Capital LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 25,429 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 22.0% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 72,896,288 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,427,583,000 after purchasing an additional 13,143,562 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $417,752,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 40.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,155,256 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $712,600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,396,309 shares in the last quarter. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $197,966,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at $162,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.92.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:FCX opened at $47.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $68.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.83 and a 52-week high of $55.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.87.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.83%. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

