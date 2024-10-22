Fusionist (ACE) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $8.43 Million

Fusionist (ACE) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. One Fusionist token can currently be bought for $2.19 or 0.00003272 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Fusionist has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fusionist has a market capitalization of $85.42 million and approximately $8.43 million worth of Fusionist was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $168.77 or 0.00252234 BTC.

Fusionist Token Profile

Fusionist’s total supply is 146,307,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,020,915 tokens. The official website for Fusionist is ace.fusionist.io. The official message board for Fusionist is medium.com/@fusionistio. Fusionist’s official Twitter account is @fusionistio.

Buying and Selling Fusionist

According to CryptoCompare, “Fusionist (ACE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Fusionist has a current supply of 146,307,870 with 39,020,915 in circulation. The last known price of Fusionist is 2.28465555 USD and is down -4.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 119 active market(s) with $9,507,296.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ace.fusionist.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusionist directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fusionist should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fusionist using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

