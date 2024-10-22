FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.58 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

FW Thorpe Price Performance

TFW opened at GBX 315.56 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of £370.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.81 and a beta of 0.61. FW Thorpe has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.30).

Get FW Thorpe alerts:

FW Thorpe Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

FW Thorpe Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies professional lighting equipment in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers professional lighting and control systems, including recessed, surface, and suspended luminaires; emergency lighting systems; hazardous area lighting; high and low bay luminaires; lighting controls; and exterior lighting products for commercial, industrial, education, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, display, and hospitality markets.

Receive News & Ratings for FW Thorpe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FW Thorpe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.