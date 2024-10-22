FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW) Raises Dividend to GBX 7.58 Per Share

FW Thorpe Plc (LON:TFW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.58 ($0.10) per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 24th. This is a positive change from FW Thorpe’s previous dividend of $1.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
FW Thorpe Price Performance
TFW opened at GBX 315.56 ($4.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 340.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 356.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.97. The company has a market cap of £370.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,523.81 and a beta of 0.61. FW Thorpe has a 12-month low of GBX 290 ($3.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 408 ($5.30).
FW Thorpe Company Profile
