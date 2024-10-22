General Motors (NYSE:GM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the auto manufacturer on Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

General Motors has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. General Motors has a dividend payout ratio of 4.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Motors to earn $9.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.8%.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

Shares of GM opened at $48.92 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $50.50. The company has a market cap of $55.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $47.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other General Motors news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 25,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.11 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 261,872 shares in the company, valued at $11,551,173.92. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 2,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total value of $108,907.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,942.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GM shares. UBS Group upped their target price on General Motors from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on General Motors from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on General Motors from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.35.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GM

General Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.