Getaround (GETR) & The Competition Head to Head Analysis

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 449 public companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Getaround and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -27.49% -109.72% -8.58%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings and Valuation

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s rivals have a beta of 1.04, suggesting that their average share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Getaround and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $280.09 million $20.89 million 479.62

Getaround’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Getaround and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 523 1969 3877 69 2.54

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Getaround’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Getaround rivals beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

Getaround Company Profile

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

