GFG Capital LLC Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

GFG Capital LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,552 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,707,555 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $233,687,000 after purchasing an additional 532,318 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 20.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,661,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,707,000 after acquiring an additional 277,462 shares during the last quarter. Himalaya Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $92,433,000. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 53.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,450,064 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,398,000 after buying an additional 503,173 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Energy Transition LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,601,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $51.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.64. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.62% and a return on equity of 17.91%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 19,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $697,125,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 165,681,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,923,116,413.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $76.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.72.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

