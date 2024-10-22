GFG Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

GFG Capital LLC lessened its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,355 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Zoetis by 273.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:ZTS opened at $189.45 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $177.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.80 and a 1 year high of $201.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Argus upgraded Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.44.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

