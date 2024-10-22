GFG Capital LLC Sells 761 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

GFG Capital LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.2% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 14.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after buying an additional 1,993 shares in the last quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the first quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 88,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,494,000 after buying an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 15.2% during the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,240,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 4,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $495.42 on Tuesday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $342.35 and a twelve month high of $503.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $478.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $465.57.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

