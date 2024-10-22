Gladstone Investment Co. (GAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 22nd

Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Investment has a payout ratio of 91.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Gladstone Investment to earn $0.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.
Gladstone Investment Price Performance
NASDAQ GAIN traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $14.18. 167,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 150,819. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.25 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $520.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on GAIN. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.
About Gladstone Investment
Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.
