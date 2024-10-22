Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
LANDM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.80.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Land
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Analysts Predict New Highs for Cybersecurity Stock by Christmas
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Nuclear Power Reaches Critical Mass: Top Stocks to Watch Now
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 2 Energy Stocks Surging on Billion-Dollar DOE Loan Commitments
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.