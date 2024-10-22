Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM) Announces $0.10 Dividend

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LANDM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1042 per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

LANDM traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,145. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.30. Gladstone Land has a one year low of $23.32 and a one year high of $24.80.

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 169 farms, comprised of approximately 116,000 acres in 15 different states and over 45,000 acre-feet of banked water in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.6 billion.

