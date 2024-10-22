Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Buy” at Investec

Investec upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GFI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Gold Fields from $17.50 to $16.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gold Fields from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gold Fields from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.50 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.93.

GFI stock opened at $18.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. Gold Fields has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $18.97.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a $0.1692 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.14%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 6.9% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Gold Fields by 10.4% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Gold Fields by 78.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 13.7% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Summit Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 8.6% during the second quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC now owns 23,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Canada, Australia, and Peru. It also explores for copper and silver deposits. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

