Grace & White Inc. NY Decreases Stock Holdings in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its position in shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,043 shares during the period. Aegon comprises about 1.7% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Aegon were worth $9,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AEG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,140,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,849,000 after acquiring an additional 389,582 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 54,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aegon by 434.2% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares in the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 96,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Aegon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 91,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. 4.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aegon Stock Performance

NYSE AEG opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.07. Aegon Ltd. has a one year low of $4.63 and a one year high of $6.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.26.

Aegon Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1723 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Aegon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.97%.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

About Aegon

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

