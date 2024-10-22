Grace & White Inc. NY Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Grace & White Inc. NY trimmed its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,925 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 25,250.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regency Centers in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 582.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regency Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Regency Centers Stock Performance

Shares of REG opened at $71.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Regency Centers Co. has a twelve month low of $56.51 and a twelve month high of $75.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.42. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.21.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Regency Centers ( NASDAQ:REG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 12th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 130.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regency Centers

In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,503,930. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $905,105.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on REG. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Regency Centers

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.