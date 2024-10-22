Grace & White Inc. NY Has $19.65 Million Stock Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Grace & White Inc. NY reduced its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,950 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 3.5% of Grace & White Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Grace & White Inc. NY’s holdings in Watsco were worth $19,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,411,894 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,473,836,000 after buying an additional 146,305 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.2% during the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 801,152 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,126,000 after buying an additional 9,141 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 0.9% during the second quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 571,250 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,626,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 393,032 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,068,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 263.6% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 320,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,234,000 after buying an additional 231,987 shares in the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Watsco from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Watsco from $522.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

WSO opened at $491.83 on Tuesday. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $338.58 and a 12-month high of $520.41. The stock has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $481.44 and a 200-day moving average of $472.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by ($0.21). Watsco had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be given a $2.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $10.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Watsco’s payout ratio is 83.08%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

