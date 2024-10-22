Grace & White Inc. NY Increases Holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN)

Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,715,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,665 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY owned 0.08% of Broadwind worth $3,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 24,119 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 12.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 329,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 35,182 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 33.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 195,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 49,173 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $495,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadwind in the second quarter worth about $423,000. 33.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BWEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Broadwind in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Broadwind from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of BWEN stock opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. Broadwind, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a market cap of $45.21 million, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $36.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.13 million. Broadwind had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 4.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Broadwind, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

