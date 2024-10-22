Gravity Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $255.57 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 22nd. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Gravity has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $255.57 million and $5.04 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Gravity alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.66 or 0.00252668 BTC.

About Gravity

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,845,160,000 coins. The official website for Gravity is gravity.xyz. Gravity’s official message board is www.gravity.xyz/blog. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain.

Gravity Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,845,160,000 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.03303211 USD and is down -3.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 90 active market(s) with $6,344,594.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gravity.xyz.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gravity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Gravity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gravity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.