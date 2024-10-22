Graybill Wealth Management LTD. Sells 596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 96,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 596 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for 2.5% of Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graybill Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $6,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1,957.1% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Price Performance

Shares of VGK traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.59. 289,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,049,117. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $55.06 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.44.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.