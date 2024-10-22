GSE Systems, Inc. recently announced key developments regarding a proposed merger in a press release dated October 22, 2024. The company informed stakeholders and investors about this strategic move through the dissemination of important information about the proposition.

As per the details disclosed, GSE Systems provided a press release outlining the proposed merger. The release, which can be accessed through Exhibit 99.1 attached to their current 8-K filing, offers comprehensive insights into the merger and its potential implications for the company and its shareholders.

The content included in Item 7.01 under Regulation FD Disclosure emphasizes the significance of the press release, clarifying that the information provided, including the attached exhibit, serves as a disclosure and is not to be considered as a formal filing under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. It further specifies that the details are not to be integrated by reference in any future filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

In alignment with Item 9.01, which covers Financial Statements and Exhibits, GSE Systems included the press release (dated October 22, 2024) as Exhibit 99.1 in the 8-K filing. This exhibits the company’s commitment to transparently sharing pertinent details with its stakeholders.

Moreover, GSE Systems emphasized the importance of shareholders thoroughly reviewing all relevant documents related to the proposed merger. The company directed interested parties to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) website to access the Definitive Proxy Statement, along with other essential filings for a comprehensive understanding of the merger’s implications.

Additionally, the 8-K filing highlighted the involvement of certain company officials in the solicitation of proxies concerning the proposed merger. Interested parties were encouraged to review information about the participants in the proxy solicitation to enable informed decision-making regarding the merger.

Furthermore, GSE Systems cautioned stakeholders about forward-looking statements contained within the filing, emphasizing the unpredictability of future outcomes and potential risks associated with the proposed merger. The company underscored the importance of not solely relying on these forward-looking statements for decision-making.

In conclusion, GSE Systems’ recent 8-K filing sheds light on the company’s proactive communication strategy regarding the proposed merger, reaffirming its commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement. Investors and stakeholders are advised to stay abreast of further developments by closely monitoring subsequent filings and disclosures from the company.

