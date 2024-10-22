Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $243.66 Million

Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. Over the last week, Hamster Kombat has traded 10% lower against the dollar. Hamster Kombat has a market cap of $243.66 million and $31.97 million worth of Hamster Kombat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hamster Kombat token can now be bought for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hamster Kombat alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000140 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $170.59 or 0.00253525 BTC.

Hamster Kombat Profile

Hamster Kombat’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,375,000,000 tokens. Hamster Kombat’s official website is hamsterkombat.io. Hamster Kombat’s official Twitter account is @hamster_kombat.

Hamster Kombat Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hamster Kombat (HMSTR) is a cryptocurrency . Hamster Kombat has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 64,375,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hamster Kombat is 0.0037954 USD and is down -3.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 116 active market(s) with $32,403,355.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hamsterkombat.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hamster Kombat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hamster Kombat should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hamster Kombat using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hamster Kombat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hamster Kombat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.