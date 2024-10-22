Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $12.09 Million Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF makes up 3.9% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $12,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $368,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $720,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC now owns 56,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 224,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,104,000 after acquiring an additional 13,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.60. The company had a trading volume of 290,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,238. The firm has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a one year low of $55.06 and a one year high of $72.08.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

