Harbor Advisory Corp MA Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFA traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,136,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,899,666. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.11. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $65.68 and a 1-year high of $84.56.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

