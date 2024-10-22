Hedera (HBAR) Trading 3.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Hedera has a total market cap of $2.01 billion and $61.19 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hedera has traded down 3.5% against the US dollar. One Hedera coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0534 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00041553 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00007152 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00011904 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00007277 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003679 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000543 BTC.

About Hedera

HBAR uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,677,232,403 coins. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 37,677,232,338.82238 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.05614184 USD and is up 6.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 281 active market(s) with $61,806,969.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

