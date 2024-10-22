Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share.
HRI opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.93.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.
Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.
