Herc (NYSE:HRI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The transportation company reported $4.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.13), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $965.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.33 million. Herc had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.00 earnings per share.

Herc Stock Performance

HRI opened at $169.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.07. Herc has a 12-month low of $100.17 and a 12-month high of $178.93.

Herc Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 22nd. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Transactions at Herc

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 5,821 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $925,713.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,047.45. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 10,000 shares of Herc stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,467,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,232 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,609,016.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com lowered Herc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.75.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

