HI 24-Hour Volume Tops $215,927.46 (HI)

HI (HI) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $215,927.46 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HI has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00007743 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $67,685.29 or 1.00044120 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007834 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00013091 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006399 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00067981 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000041 BTC.

HI Token Profile

HI is a token. Its genesis date was July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The official message board for HI is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 24,374,900,659.868 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00047202 USD and is down -0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $217,975.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.