Hofer & Associates. Inc Acquires New Position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS)

Hofer & Associates. Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BILS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 2,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $180,000. Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

NYSEARCA:BILS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.40. The company had a trading volume of 357,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,792. SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF has a 12-month low of $98.89 and a 12-month high of $99.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.25.

The SPDR Bloomberg 3-12 Month T-Bill ETF (BILS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of US Treasury bills with maturities between 3-12 months. BILS was launched on Sep 23, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

