Hofer & Associates. Inc Purchases 98 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hofer & Associates. Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.6% of Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Hofer & Associates. Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23.3% during the second quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.86. The company had a trading volume of 305,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,970. The firm has a market cap of $69.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $258.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $194.79 and a 52 week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

